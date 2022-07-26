19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended day after action against 4 Lok Sabha MP

Nineteen opposition MPs have been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the week for disrupting the session today.

“The decision to suspend opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha was taken with a heavy heart. They kept on ignoring the Chairman’s appeals,” BJP’s Piyush Goyal said.

“The government is ready for a debate on price rise once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers and returns to parliament,” said Goyal, leader of the house in Rajya Sabha.

The latest round of suspension comes a day after four Congress MPs in Lok Sabha were dealt with similar action for the entire monsoon session, ending August 12, for holding placards inside the house despite warnings by Speaker Om Birla to behave