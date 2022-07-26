Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG due to groin strain

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games due to ”fitness concerns”, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Tuesday.

Chopra had won a historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene on Sunday and suffered a strain in his groin during the competition.

IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta said the reigning Olympic champion has been advised rest for one month. ”Team India javelin thrower Mr. Neeraj Chopra had called me earlier today from the US to convey his inability to take part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games owing to fitness concern,” Mehta said.