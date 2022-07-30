Covid cases continue to decline in TN

Tamil Nadu continued to maintain a downward graph in COVID-19 cases by recording 1,624 new positive cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 35,41,231 infections.

The State witnessed 1,712 fresh COVID-19 cases a day ago.

The number of active cases also dropped to 13,510 from 13,890 on Thursday. There was no deaths. The toll remained at 38,032.

A lone traveller from Jharkhand tested positive for the contagion and was among the 1,624 new cases, said a bulletin from the State Health Department.

About 2,004 patients were discharged during the day and the net recoveries mounted to 34,89,689.