Covid cases continue to dip

With 13,734 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of Covid-19 cases has risen to 4,40,50,009, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,430 with 27 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have declined to 1,39,792. They comprise 0.32 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 percent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 4,197 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.34 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.79 percent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,33,83,787, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 percent. According to the ministry, 204.6 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.