Solve Aavin milk packet issue, OPS to DMK govt

AIADMK “Coordinator” and former chief minister O Panneerselvam asked the DMK government to take immediate steps to solve the “Aavin milk” packet weight issue. ”

People were shocked to know that the half-litre Aavin milk weighed only 430 grams, he said in a statement.

Pointing out that half a litre of milk packet should weigh at least 517 grams, the AIADMK leader said: “Now when it came to sales, the weight was only 430 grams, which is highly condemnable.” Quoting media reports, Panneerselvam alleged that the reduction in the weight of the milk packet might compensate the loss that was incurred by Aavin’s organisation.

“On one hand the State government has reduced Rs 3 per litre of Aavin milk,” he said alleging that on the other hand reducing the quantity of milk raises doubts among the people.