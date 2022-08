Actor Rajinikanth today left to national capital by flight with regard to shooting for his next film.

Rajinikanth will be playing the lead in a movie titled Jailer to be directed by Nelson. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the movie has music by Anirudh.

Sources say Rajinikanth has reportedly reached Delhi with regard to pre-production works involving the project.

His last film was Annaathae helmed by Siruthai Siva. It garnered mixed reviews and fared average at the BO.