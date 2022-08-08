India logs 16,167 fresh cases

With 16,167 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,41,61,899 while the active cases have increased to 1,35,510, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death count has climbed to 5,26,730 with 41 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 140 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.02 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.63 per cent, according to the ministry.