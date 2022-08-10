44th Chess Olympiad comes to close

The 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad drew to a close on Tuesday amid extravagant cultural events, with India’s ‘B’ team settled for a bronze medal in the Open section.

Presiding over the closing ceremony, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the state government has been implementing several schemes under the ‘Dravidian model,’ to make the state a pioneer in sports.

He said the players and officials would take home not only memories but also tradition, culture and taste of Tamil food. To make Tamil Nadu a pioneer in sports, the state government under its ‘Dravidian model,’ devised and has been implementing several schemes, he added.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, President of All India Chess Federation, Sanjay Kapoor and Mentor Team India, Viswanathan Anand were among those present.

Tamil Nadu Sports Development Minister Siva V Meyyanathan hailed Chief Minister M K Stalin for his ‘vision, mission and passion’ that led to the Olympiad’s stupendous success. ‘We have created history,’ the Minister said and thanked the Centre for its unwavering support and cooperation for the grand success of the event, which would be a glorious chapter in the state’s history.