CM’s strict warning to drug peddlers

The properties of those selling drugs will be seized, warned Chief Minister MK Stalin today.

Presiding over a meeting at Kalaivanar Arangam here on the eve of Awareness day against drug abuse, the Chief Minister said, ‘Drugs are a big threat to society. They are the reasons for communal clashes, crime against women and burglaries. We should create a drug-free society’.

‘We must use all our energy to prevent the entry of drugs into Tamilnadu. We have a duty to prevent everyone from going down the path of addiction. It is the main duty of the government to make people aware about the dangers of drugs. We have a duty to prevent everyone from going down the path of addiction.’

The meeting was attended by State Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu and senior police officials.