Omicron’s new sub-variant detected in Delhi

A new sub-variant of COVID’s Omicron variant was detected in New Delhi, according to an official on Wednesday.The new sub-variant has been identified as BA-2.75 which was detected in a study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing.Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital said that the new sub-variant has more transmissibility which infects even those with antibodies.”Omicron’s subvariant BA-2.75 has been found in the report.It has more transmission rate.This has emerged in the study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing. This new sub-variant also attacks people already having antibodies and also those who have taken the COVID vaccines in their body,” Dr Suresh Kumar said.