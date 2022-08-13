India reports 15,815 fresh cases

India recorded 15,815 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (August 13), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,93,112. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,19,264, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,23,535. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,19,264, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,23,535. A decrease of 4,271 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.h The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,996. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. A decrease of 4,271 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,996. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on August 13 was recorded 4.36 per cent.