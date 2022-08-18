CM meets PM Modi

Chief Minister MK Stalin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed state-specific development issues with him on Wednesday.On his Twitter handle, Stalin said that he visited PM Modi and discussed the key issues pertaining to the development of the southern state.The Chief Minister presented to Modi collections of Tamil Nadu’s various traditional rice and millet varieties, including ‘Mappillai Samba’ (red rice) and ‘Thinai’ (foxtail millet).He said that he also thanked PM Modi for having inaugurated the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai.Stalin also spoke to Congress party’s top leader Sonia Gandhi over phone and enquired about her health.Earlier Stalin also met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and termed the meeting as satisfactory.