AIADMK crisis: Court to hear EPS’ plea tomorrow

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK’s co co-cordinator Edapaddi K Palaniswami’s (EPS) appeal in the Madras High Court against status quo order favouring O Pannerselvam (OPS), which was supposed to be taken up for hearing today, has been posted to tomorrow. In his affidavit, EPS said, the impugned Order apart from being contrary to law has also failed to look into relevant pertinent facts and has been made on assumptions and irrational reasoning which makes it completely unworkable, arbitrary and illegal. The order of the single judge is directly interfering with the affairs of the party and curtails the democratic functioning of the party ignoring the wishes of the majority of the members and the same is liable to be set aside, according to the AIADMK leader.