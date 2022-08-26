Wasim ruled out of Asia Cup, Hasan Ali named as replacement

Pakistan team dealt with another blow ahead of the clash against India as their fast bowler Mohammad Wasim has been ruled out of the T20 Asia Cup due to a left side strain, Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Friday.

“He had picked up the injury while bowling in Pakistan’s practice session on Wednesday. The bowler was assessed by the team medical staff, and an MRI scan in Dubai confirmed the diagnosis. The medical team will closely monitor Wasim’s rehabilitation and his return to competitive cricket will be reassessed before the England tour to Pakistan,” the PCB statement read. Meanwhile, Hasan Ali has been named as Wasim’s replacement, which is subject to the Event Technical Committee’s approval. As soon as the ETC approves Hasan as a replacement player, the bowler will depart for the UAE. Hasan Ali was sought as a replacement player by the team management and the request was accepted by the chief selector.