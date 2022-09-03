Asia Cup: India to play Pak again tomorrow

Chennai: India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in Dubai on Sunday tomorrow in a Super 4 Encounter. Tempers will fly high as two clash for second time within a week. In the league match between the two teams last Sunday, Team India emerged winners thanks to Hardik Pandya’s heroics.

The all-important match between the two big cricketing nations will see a packed house. And with Kohli striking form with a well-compiled half century against Hong Kong the other night, sport-lovers are confident that he will continue in the same vein. Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik are expected to add strength to.the middle order.

However the cause of concern for India is openers. Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been patchy. And with Raveendra Jadeja ruled out of the tournament due to injury, the balance is missing in bowling department. Remember his contribution with both bat and ball came handy against arch-rivals Pakistan

Also with Avesh and Arshdeep leaking runs at Hong Kong has put skipper Rohit in trouble.

For Pakistan, barring Babar, the rest scored. Also their bowling came good against Hong Kong last night. Though Shaheen Afridi will be missed, they managed to bundle out minnows Hong Kong for just 36 runs.

It will be an electrifying game and both teams have some scores to settle. Toss would be vital as teams batting first enjoyed advantage.

The match starts at 7.30 tomorrow.