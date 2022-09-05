Liz Truss wins Conservative party race, becomes next British PM

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has defeated former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race and will now be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Forty-seven-year-old Liz Truss will become the third female prime minister of the UK.

She defeated Sunak through a postal ballot of all Conservative members.

The Tory leadership race was triggered after Boris Johnson was forced to step down on July 7 following a series of resignations of cabinet members, who protested against his scandal-plagued leadership.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss rose to the Conservative ranks to end up as finalists for the contest for the post of UK Prime Minister.