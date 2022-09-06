Rahul to kick off padayatra from TN tomorrow

After paying homage at the Sriperumbudur memorial near Chennai, the site of the assassination of his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ (Uniting India rally) in Kanyakumari later in the evening.The yatra is being billed by the party as the longest rally mounted in the country over the last century. The Congress leader will reach Chennai tonight. Huge banners and festoons have been erected across the city to welcome him. Meanwhile security has been tightened and cops have been maintain vigil at several places including Rajiv Gandhi Memorial.

Rahul will be welcomed at the airport by Congress party members. He will stay in Chennai for the night and will go to Sriperumbudur by car from Chennai tomorrow morning.

All arrangements are being made at Kaniyakumari from where the yatra would be launched by Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will be present.