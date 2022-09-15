T20 EC: Hussey appointed as Eng coaching staff

London : Former Australia left-hand batter and the batting coach of the second-most successful IPL side, Chennai Super Kings, Michael Hussey along with former England bowling coach, David Saker, will assist England men’s white-ball chief coach Matthew Mott in the country’s campaign during the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.While Saker, the England men’s bowling coach from 2010-2015 will join the England side on their tour of Pakistan for the seven-match T20I fixture preceding the World Cup, Hussey will join Jos Buttler’s side for the T20 World Cup.England’s white-ball tour of the sub-continent begins with the opening T20I on September 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued a statement ahead of the white-ball side’s departure to Pakistan, saying, “England Men’s white-ball Head Coach Matthew Mott has enlisted the support of former England bowling coach David Saker and Chennai Super Kings batting coach and former Australian international Michael Hussey for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November.