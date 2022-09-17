Thank you all, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked leaders who extended wishes to him on Twitter including President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar among others. Modi turned 72 today and marked his birthday by addressing four events covering fields as diverse as wildlife and the launch of logistics policy, as greetings poured in from leaders and other prominent personalities.

He said that the greetings give him “strength to work even harder”. After a busy day, including addressing four events covering fields as diverse as wildlife and the launch of logistics policy, PM Modi took to Twitter and said. “I am humbled by the affection received. I thank each and every person who has wished me on my birthday. These wishes give me the strength to work even harder. I laud all those people who have devoted this day to various community service initiatives. Their resolve is commendable.” Talking about his day, the prime minister said, “I spent the day attending programmes that cover our economy, society and the environment. I truly believe that when we collectively work on these spheres, we will fulfil our goal of sustainable and inclusive development. May we keep working harder and harder in the times to come.”