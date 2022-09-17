Zoom returns after suffering brief outage

Popular video-conferencing app Zoom is now back online after it went down for around an hour on Thursday.Zoom’s status page revealed there was a “major outage” for around an hour, preventing many people from attending meetings. Zoom eventually addressed the outage at 11.37 a.m. ET, according to The Verge.”We have resolved the issue causing users to be unable to start and join Zoom Meetings,” Zoom later said in a status message.Users saw plenty of “an error occurred” messages, and most weren’t able to launch meetings. Zoom’s main website, zoom.us, even displayed a 502 gateway error for the majority of the outage.Most reports showed trouble joining a conference and geographically, outage reports were streaming in from across the US and Europe on DownDetector, media reports said.