Arun Vijay to team up with director Vijay

Actor Arun Vijay, who was recently seen in Sinam, has announced a new film with director Vijay titled Acham Enbathuillayae, the actor announced on social media on Wednesday. The film has gone on floors in London, the actor announced.The makers also released a short video of the film going on floors in London, with the cast and crew.Acham Enbathuillayae will also star Amy Jackson and Nimisha Sajayan alongside Arun. The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash. It is backed by Rajashekar and Swathi under the banner Shri Shiridi Sai Movies.The upcoming film will mark the first time Arun Vijay is collaborating with the filmmaker. It will also mark the Tamil debut for Nimisha.