Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan blessed with twin sons

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin baby boys via surrogacy, announced Vignesh on his Instagram handle. The director shared several pictures of his twin newborn sons and wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys.” In the post, he also revealed the name of their newborns – Uyir and Ulagam. “All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful God is double great,” read the caption. In the images, Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen kissing the tiny feet of their kids.