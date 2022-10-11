Bloody battle

US President Joe Biden pledged to Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy that the United States will provide Ukraine with advanced air systems after a missile barrage from Russia. The US President expressed his condemnation of Russia’s missile strikes across Ukraine, including in Kyiv, and conveyed his condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured in these senseless attacks.President Biden pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defence systems. He also underscored his ongoing engagement with allies and partners to continue imposing costs on Russia, holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and providing Ukraine with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance, a White House statement said.Biden also told Zelenskyy that the US and its allies and partners would continue imposing costs on Russia, holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and providing Ukraine with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance, the White House said. The UN General Assembly started debating on Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine -a discussion that came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew.