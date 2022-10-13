Kamal Nath asks party cadre to gear up for assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath has asked the party workers and leaders to gear up for upcoming assembly elections which are scheduled in November-December 2023.The former Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing the gathering of party leaders who won panchayat and municipal elections two months back.Nath said that the municipal elections were just a rehearsal ahead of the assembly polls. He said that not much time has left for the elections, and thus all party leaders and workers should tight their shoelaces now.”…the real test is comming now and you have work with double energy. It’s time to meet the people, convince them with Congress ideology. Peope are fed up with the false propaganda of the BJP and they want change in Madhya Pradesh,” Nath added.