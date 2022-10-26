Awards presented to achievers

Chennai: CavinKare jointly with Madras Management Association hosted the 11th edition of the Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards 2022 in the city.Alok B Sriram, senior managing director & CEO, DCM Shriram Industries Ltd, New Delhi presided over the event as the chief guest along with CK Ranganathan, chairman & managing director – CavinKare.The winners were also honored with Rs. One Lakh cash reward each by CavinKare in recognition of their impactful contributions.Speaking on the occasion, CK Ranganathan said, “Innovation is a key driving factor in any business to solve critical challenges. We have seen some phenomenal innovators in this event today who are moving mountains in their respective fields and reshaping the future. It has indeed been an exhilarating experience for the jury to unravel these unique enterprises and their offerings. We wish all these innovators a successful journey ahead”.