Rajini to do two films with Lyca

Rajinikanth is on a signing spree. After taking a gap, the veteran superstar has plans to do more films. And he has signed a two-film deal with Lyca Productions, one of the biggest production houses in India right now.The production house hit gold with Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyana Selvan 1’ and has lined up Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s ‘Indian 2.’Lyca which already bankrolled ‘2.0’ with Rajinikanth has announced two more films.Tamilkumaran, the Head of Lyca Productions, announced that the banner will be producing two films with Rajini. The puja ceremony for both projects will be held on November 5 in Chennai.Subaskaran, the Chairman of Lyca Productions, and Premsivasamy, the Deputy Chairman of the company, were also present during the announcement alongside Rajini.