The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking prohibition of possession and usage of smartphones inside Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad orally observed that the government could issue a circular in this regard and adjourned the case to November 17 for the government’s response.