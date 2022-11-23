Cong files review petition in SC against judgment upholding EWS quota

Congress leader Jaya Thakur has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its recent judgment upholding the validity of the 103rd Constitution Amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) persons in admissions and government jobs.

The petition said: “The 10 per cent reservation provided to the EWS of only forward caste, is breach of equality code amounting to discrimination. Neither the parliamentary debate while passing the impugned amendment nor the majority judgments give insights as to what rationale was adopted to come to this figure of 10 per cent.”

It further added that the only ad-hoc commission established in this regard was the Sinho Commission and even this was unable to justify or give any reasoning for provisioning of 10 per cent reservation for EWS category. “In the present amendment, OBC/SC/ST are not entitled to take the benefits of the Reservation. This is in violation of the Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India,” said the petition.