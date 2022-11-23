Shooting at Walmart store in Virginia, many dear

Washington: Multiple people were killed and injured in a shooting incident reported from the US state of Virginia on Tuesday, officials said adding the shooter is believed to be dead too.

The shooting was reported at a Walmart store in Virginia’s Chesapeake, CNN reported citing Chesapeake Police.

According to the American broadcaster, police responded to the store around 10:12 pm (local time) and found evidence of a shooting inside.

Police officers entered the store and discovered multiple people dead and injured, Kosinski said. He added that police couldn’t yet confirm a specific number of deaths, but they believe it’s “less than ten.”