Canadian Sikhs reach out to drivers stranded in snowstorm

Volunteers with a Sikh gurdwara in Canada stepped in with food, hot tea and shelter when heavy snow led to blocked bridges and highways around Vancouver leaving many drivers stranded and shivering.Drivers reported being stuck on New Westminster’s Queensborough Bridge and Highway 91 on Tuesday night for hours along with a group of volunteers from Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar, the Global News channel reported.The group made their way to the Gurdwara, which was adjacent to the bridge on the Queensborough side, and came back with hot tea and packed snacks for the stranded motorists.As the traffic stood still even after sunset, the volunteers decided to use the temple’s kitchen to cook meals for the people trapped in their vehicles.”We decided we should prepare 200 meals, 300 meals right away so we could feed maximum people when they need it. We just thought we have to do that,” Amandeep Singh Garcha, spokesperson for the Khalsa Diwan Society of New Westminster, told the Global News channel.