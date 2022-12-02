India shines

India`s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said on Friday that India is all set to ensure a place for itself at the global top tables including G-20 and the UN Security Council presidency as the country is eager to bring solutions to the table. Kamboj, when questioned about UNSC reforms and India`s permanent seat at the security council during the media interaction, stated, India is ready to take its place at the global top tables as a country that is willing to bring solutions to the table. One of the central tenets of our foreign policy is human-centric and which will remain the same.

She stated that India deserves a spot as a permanent member at the highest level of the UN as it has been a prominent voice for the long-standing reforms due in the UNSC. Meanwhile, it must be noted that there have been proposals to restructure the security council for over two decades, but have hit a stalemate in the UN General Assembly.Ambassador Kamboj also mentioned, In the last 2 years when the world was going through a crisis, India has always been there as a solution provider. Like during COVID and more such matters, India is already ready to take its place at the global top table.The top Indian diplomat at UN also emphasized on how nations are supporting India`s long-standing demand, calling for reforms to make it more representative, inclusive, and transparent. Kamboj said that the UN is far from reflective of the true diversity” of its wider membership.