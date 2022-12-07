Care, compassion

Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud has rightly said we must create a multitude of equitable ways for different groups — women, members of the LGBT+ community, persons with disabilities, elderly, poor and marginalised — to engage and participate in the process of adjudication. The principle of equality, efficiency and impartiality are inherent in our understanding of access to justice.’I do want to emphasize that our judicial system and courtrooms must be democratic inclusive and equally accessible, their design must accommodate people from diverse backgrounds, ensuring meaningful participation, said CJI Chandrachud.An important component of actualising the right to access to justice is ensuring that we have adequate judicial infrastructure, including physical and digital infrastructure, and personnel strength. One of the goals of the e-Courts project is to provide qualitative and speedy justice, through efficient court management.A positive correlation between judicial infrastructure and the quality and speedy dispensation of justice has long been established. The constitutionally recognised right to access to justice, enshrined in Article 14, Article 21 and Article 39A of our Constitution, breathes life into the principle of the Rule of Law.