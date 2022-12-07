Dhanush tops IMDb list of most popular Indian stars

Actor Dhanush, who was most recently seen in the Tamil movie ‘Naane Varuvean’ and has become a global star with ‘The Gray Man’, has grabbed the top spot in the IMDb list of Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022. The actor appeared in five titles this year – ‘The Gray Man’, ‘Maaran’, ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, ‘Naane Varuven’ and ‘Vaathi’

Dhanush is followed by ‘Brahmastra’ actress Alia Bhatt, who also starred in the pan-India magnum opus ‘RRR’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and the streaming movie ‘Darlings’ (her debut as a producer), this year.

Talking about her inclusion in this year’s list, Alia said, “2022 has by far been the most memorable year I’ve had at the movies-I am forever thankful and grateful for the love the audience gave all my films this year and feel honoured to have collaborated with our country’s finest filmmakers and artistes. I hope I can continue to entertain the audience for as long as I face the camera! Love and light.”