Cabinet reshuffle in TN

After Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn-in as Cabinet Minister, portfolios of few Ministers have been changed.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development. The allocation of portfolios are Youth Welfare, Sports Development, Special Programme Implementation Department & Poverty Alleviation Programme and Rural Indebtedness. I Periyasamy who served as Minister for Co-operation is now the Minister for Rural Development. S. Muthusamy who served as Minister Housing and Urban Development is now the Minister for Housing and Urban Development. KR. Periyakaruppan who served as Minister for Rural Development is now the Minister for Co-operation. R.S. Raja Kannappan who served as Minister for Backward Classes Welfare retains the same. K. Ramachandran who served as Minister for Forests is now the Minister for Tourism. R. Gandhi who served as Minister for Handlooms and Textiles retains the same. P.K. Sekar Babu Minister who served as for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments retains the same. The allocated portfolios are Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and CMDA. Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan who served as Minister for Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management. The allocated portfolios are Finance, Planning, Human Resources Management, Pensions and Pensionary benefits and Statisticsi. Siva V. Meyyanathan Minister who served as Environment, Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development is now the Minister for Environment and Climate Change.