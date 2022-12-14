What portfolios allotted to Udhayanidhi?

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has been inducted in Tamilnadu Cabinet has been allocated Youth Welfare and Sports Development Ministry.

A star campaigner in last Assembly elections, Udhayanidhi was sworn-in as Cabinet Minister by Governor RN Ravi today at a function in Raj Bhavan. The event was attended by Chief Minister MK Stalin, State Ministers and IAS officials. Udhaynidhi’s wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi was also present.

After assuming charge, Udhayanidhi visited the memorials of Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and paid rich tributes.