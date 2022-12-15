Ranbir, Shraddha’s film titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is titled ”Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”. The movie is produced by Luv Films’ Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.The makers shared the announcement video on social media Wednesday.”And the title is… Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo,” read the post shared on the official Twitter page of T-Series.

The 42-second video gives a glimpse into the quirky world of ”Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” starring Ranbir and Shraddha, who have also lent their voice to the title song.Composer Pritam has scored the film’s soundtrack which features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.”Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” is set to be released worldwide on the occasion of Holi on March 8, 2023