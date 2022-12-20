TN Assembly session from 4 January

The Tamilnadu assembly session would begin on January 4.The session would be helmed by Chief Minister Stalin following the Governor’s address. This is the first session after Udhayanidhi Stalin became Cabinet Minister. Also with the ruling DMK on a warpath with Governor RN and have even demanded his removal, the session would be interesting as it begins with Governor’s address.Various issues including Kovai blast, increase of again milk and ghee prices, L&O situation would be raised by the Opposition In this session.