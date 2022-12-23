Hansika Motwani-R Kannan’s film titled Gandhari

Hansika is teaming up with director R Kannan once again after their 2010 film Settai and she will be playing dual roles in it. Now it has been announced that the film has been titled Gandhari.The first look of the film features a possessed Hansika looking fiercely. The horror comedy will be hitting the screens on 23 February 2023.Produced by Kannan under his Masala Pix production banner, the film also stars Metro Shirish. With cinematography by Balasubramaniem, Stunt Silva will be handling the action sequences.Meanwhile, Kannan is awaiting the release of Aishwarya Rajesh’s The Great Indian Kitchen, which will be hitting the screens on 29th December, and Kasethan Kadavulada, a remake of the 1972 Tamil film by the same name. The new version stars Shiva, Priya Anand, Yogi Babu, Urvashi, and Karunakaran. Hansika, on the other hand, has films like Guardian, Rowdy Baby, 105 Minutes and My name is Shruti in the lineup. Hansika will be making her digital debut with My3, directed by Rajesh for Disney+ Hotstar.