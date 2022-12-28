Will the war end?

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Kyiv wanted to hold a peace summit in February, which marks one year since the conflict began, to end the war with Russia, according to NHK World. During an interview Kuleba said that Ukraine is seeking cooperation from the United Nations to hold the peace summit in February, which marks one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already proposed a 10-point peace plan that includes Russia’s withdrawal from all Ukrainian territory. Zelenskyy hopes his plan will be on the peace summit agenda. During the interview, Kuleba suggested the training of Ukrainian soldiers outside the country to learn how to use the US Patriot air defense system, NHK World reported. He said that the Patriot missile battery will be operational in less than six months and that Ukraine will do whatever it can to win the war next year.On Monday, in a video, the Ukrainian president said he spoke by phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought India’s help in the implementation of a peace formula with Russia. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, saying that both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences, read a Prime Minister’s Office press release. He also conveyed India’s support for any peace efforts and assured India’s commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for the affected civilian population.