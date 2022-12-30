Amazon joins YouTube, Apple in investing on live sports content

Amazon has joined the bandwagon of incorporating sports content in its operations. According to a report by US-based tech portal, TechCrunch, citing The Information, the e-commerce giant is developing an app dedicated to sports content. The move hints at Amazon’s focused action towards investing in Prime Video and live sports content. The report follows the multinational company’s CEO, Andy Jassy referring to live sports as ‘a unique asset’ at an event in New York. Currently, the technological giant holds the exclusive rights for NFL’s Thursday Night Football. It also showcases some Premier League soccer matches and Yankees baseball games, as per TechCrunch. The company recently also launched some talk-shows on sports which are featured on both Prime Video and its ad-supported streaming platform Freevee. Meanwhile, the e-commerce giant, had announced earlier this year that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubli. Amazon Distribution was designed to help small stores, pharmacies and department stores in India to secure inventory from Amazon.