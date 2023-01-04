Thrilling win for India

Powerful knock from Deepak Hooda, followed by a four-wicket haul from the debutant Shivam Mavi, guided Team India to victory by 2 runs against Sri Lanka in the first T20I match, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Asked to bat first, Team India lost some wickets initially before Hooda (41*) and Axar Patel (31*) took Team India to a total of 162/5 in 20 overs. Chasing 163, Sri Lanka kept on losing wickets at regular intervals but Chamika Karunaratne played an unbeaten innings of 23 runs. However, the visitors fell short of 2 runs as they were bundled out at 160 in the last-ball thriller. Apart from, Dasun Shanaka smashed 45 runs. For India, Umran Malik and Harshal Patel scalped two wickets each. Team India take 1-0 lead in the two-match series.I want to put this team in difficult situations because it will help us in big games (on Axar bowling the last over). Bilaterals we are very good at and this is how we are going to challenge ourselves. To be honest, all the young guns got us out of the situation today. The conversation was very simple, I have seen him (Mavi) bowl well in the IPL and I know what are his strengths, just back yourself and don’t worry about getting hit. If the same situation is there then yes, I have worked on my swing bowling and I have worked on that (inswinger), I am bowling in nets and I like bowling with the new hall, says Hardik Pandya.Deepak Hooda, Player of the Match, said, I try my best to practice according to the number I bat. We were discussing it is a matter of 2-3 hits and that we will get with some momentum. I want to contribute in every manner. Really disappointing with the way we finished. In Wankhede you need the batsmen to help you cross the line. I use the matchups really well and that’s the reason we restricted India to 162. It is still the first game and they (batters) are really good bunch of youngsters, they will come good,says Lankan skipper Shanka.