Jallikattu celebrations begin in Madurai’s Palamedu

Chennai: The popular bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ also known as ‘Eru Thazhuvuthal’ and ‘Mancuvirattu’ started in full swing on Monday in the Palamedu of Madurai district. The ‘Jallikattu’ began here today, a day after the event in Avaniyapuram in which around 60 people were hurt, with 20 suffering serious injuries.

A bull tamer was also injured in Palamedu today and is being given medical treatment at a primary health centre, informed officials. Only 300 bull tamers and 150 spectators are allowed in the Palamedu Jallikattu competition.

Jallikattu, practiced in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on the day of Mattu Pongal, is a sport where a bull is let loose among a crowd, and people participating in the sport are supposed to take control of the bull by holding on to its hump for as long as they can. On Sunday the event took place in Madurai’s Avaniyapuram, and on Tuesday it will be held in Alanganallur.