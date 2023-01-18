Teaser of Quotation Gang is out

The teaser of Quotation Gang, the upcoming multilingual film, was released by the makers on social media. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone, Priyamani, and Sara Arjun in main roles. The teaser throws light on quotation gang members, and the visuals appear to hint that the primary theme will be violence, internal politics and crimes committed by these gangs, with underlying elements of emotions and betrayals. The hyperlink crime drama is written and directed by Vivek K Kannan. Shot across Kashmir, Mumbai and Chennai by cinematographer Arun Bathmanaban, the film has music by Drums Sivamani and KJ Venkataraman has handled the edits. The film also stars Ashraf Mallissery, Jaya Prakash, Akshaya, Pradeep Kumar, Vishno Warrior, Sonal khilwani, Kiara, Satinder, Sherin.