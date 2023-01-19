Proud moment

In assuming the G20 Presidency on December 1, India, the fifth largest economy, has an unprecedented chance to check its clout and credibility in tackling the fragmented global order and India’s G20 Presidency is a big deal, according to Global Britain Centre. Global Britain Centre was established to drive the conversation around Global Britain – the promise signalled by the historic vote in June 2016 to take back control and renew the country as a free, independent, and sovereign Global Britain tilting to engage fully with her natural allies around the globe.With its Vaccine Maitri global outreach and as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, India has cemented its place on the world stage. India’s plans until the final G20 Summit in September 2023 are “ambitious, inclusive, action-oriented, and decisive”. India is hosting the largest ever number of participants from 43 heads of delegations and India intends to make a difference globally, said Antonia Filmer in an op-ed article in Global Britain Centre.The Presidency falls during ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which is an emotionally significant initiative of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government to celebrate 75 years of independence, with a powerful programme of sharing 5000 years of the history of India’s people, culture and achievements. India will hold events the length and breadth of the country to showcase the wondrous diversity and modernisation of India.