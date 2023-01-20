Modi interacts with new recruits in govt departments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with newly-inducted recruits in government departments and organisations, via video conferencing and inquired about their experiences.

West Bengal’s Suprabha Biswas, an appointee who got a job in PNB, said that she is able to extend financial assistance to her family as her father is a labourer and her mother is a homemaker.

The Prime Minister asked about the enthusiasm in people regarding digital transactions. “What experience do you have with digital transactions? Are people enthusiastic about digital transactions?” PM Modi asked.

“We ask people to install a banking app through which they can do the online transaction and need not come to the bank for every work,” Suprabha responded.