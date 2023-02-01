‘Capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh cr for Railways’

Capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh credit has been allocated for Railways in next financial year, says Nirmala Sitharaman. Presenting the Union Budget, she said, ’50 additional airports, helipods, water aero drones, advanced landing grounds will be revived to improve regional air connectivity’. The country offers immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular, she added.