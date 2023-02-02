Ponniyin Selvan:2 to release in Imax format

Following the release of Ponniyin Selvan 1 in Imax format, the makers, on Tuesday, announced that its second part will also be out in Imax format.Taking to their social media handle, the makers wrote, “Immerse yourself into the world of PS once again in the grandeur of Imax. Come live this epic experience in Imax theatres worldwide from April 28.” (sic)Imax cameras have high resolution and the theatres are known for having large screens with a tall aspect ratio and a steep seating arena. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the first part of the film was received very well and minted big at the box office. The epic period film features Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.