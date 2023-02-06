Sudden cardiac arrest rare in older adult sportspersons: Research

Sports-related sudden cardiac arrest in elderly persons happens in just 2 to 3 cases per 100,000 people each year. The findings were reported in the peer-reviewed journal JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology. The exercise was involved in 77 (1.9 per cent) of the 4,078 sudden cardiac arrests in persons 65 and older, including cycling, working out at the gym, running, or playing tennis or golf. Men were the most likely to have a cardiac arrest (91 per cent of the time). Researchers also looked at medical records, which were available for 3,162 cardiac arrest cases and 47 cases of sports-related cardiac arrest. According to this investigation, those who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during or right after exercise were more likely to have fewer cardiovascular risk factors and other health problems than people who did not. People who experienced sports-related cardiac arrest were also more likely to experience it in a public location, which contributed to being four times more likely to survive than those who experienced a non-sports-related cardiac arrest. A sudden cardiac arrest occurs when an electrical malfunction causes a person’s heart to stop beating. This is an extremely dangerous event, with most people dying within minutes. The good news is that in recent years, the occurrence of sudden cardiac arrest has decreased among people of working age. But for older people, the rates of sudden cardiac arrest have increased. Exercise is one of the most heart-healthy habits to engage in. In rare cases, however, it can trigger an irregular heart rhythm that leads to sudden cardiac arrest.