Active Covid cases in India dip to 1,771

New Delhi : India logged 89 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 1,771, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll stands at 5,30,745, the data updated at 8 am stated. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,83,543). The daily positivity was recorded at 0.07 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent. The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.