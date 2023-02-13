LTTE leader Prabhakaran alive: Nedumaran

In a startling revelation, Tamil Nationalist Movement (TNM) Leader P Nedumaran on Monday announced that outlawed Liberation

Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) Leader Velupillai Prabhakaran was alive and will appear in public at an appropriate time.

Talking to reporters in Thanjavur, Founder of Ulaka Tamilar Peramaippu (World Tamil Confederation) and President of Tamil Nationalist Movement P.Nedumaran said Prabhakaran was hale and hearty that his family has been in touch with him.

Nedumaran, however, said he could not at present disclose the location where

Prabhakaran was staying.

Nedumaran said he was making this announcement with the consent of the family

members of Prabhakaran.

He said the present situation in Sri Lanka, which has been witnessing protests, has

made the situation conducive for Prabhakaran to make his public appearance.

Nedumaran, a staunch supporter of LTTE, said Prabhakaran would appear in

public at the right time and reveal his detailed plans on creating a Tamil eelam.

He said the LTTE Leader, who was ‘pronounced’ dead during the final stages of

the ethnic war by the Sri Lankan military in May 2009 in which innocent Sri Lankan

Tamils, fighting for a separate Tamil Eelam, were killed, which pro-Eelam parties in

Tamil Nadu termed it as an act of genocide and wanted the then Sri Lankan President

Mahinda Rajapakse to face trial in the International Court of Justice for war crimes.